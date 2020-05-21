Victor Wanyama reveals Tottenham Hotspur blocked January move to Celtic

Montreal Impact midfielder Victor Wanyama has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur prevented him from returning to Celtic during the January transfer window.

The Kenyan international spent two seasons at Parkhead between 2011 and 2013, establishing himself as a regular under manager Neil Lennon.

The Hoops boss was keen on a reunion in January, claiming that Wanyama was in his thoughts as he looked to boost his squad for the second half of the season.

However, the 28-year-old remained at Tottenham beyond the end of the winter transfer window, moving to the MLS the following month.

Wanyama was willing to join Celtic again, though, but Spurs kept blocking the move.

“It was sad the way they were treating me. I had given my all to the club. I loved the club and had a good relationship with the fans and the players so I wanted to leave the club to at least enjoy football again,” the midfielder told Madgoat TV.

“They started to delay a lot of things, even Celtic among many other teams wanted to sign me but the club was taking me on rounds until the deals collapse, and the transfer windows closed.

“I spoke with my agent and he told me the MLS transfer window was still open and there were teams that are interested in my services.”

Wanyama still dreams of playing for Celtic before he hangs up the boots, though, despite missing out on a January switch.

He told The Athletic last month: “I want to play for Celtic again before I finish. I have unfinished business there. I love that club.”

Wanyama joined Celtic from Beerschot AC in the summer of 2011 after a move fell through a year earlier.

He played 91 games for them, scoring 13 times and winning two Scottish Premier League titles and a Scottish Cup.

The Kenyan won the SPL Young Player of the Year in his last season at Parkhead, making the PFA Scotland Team of the Year after an impressive campaign.

Wanyama went on to establish himself in the English top-flight at Southampton, prompting Spurs to move for him.

He suffered a sharp dip in form due to a knee injury he picked up in a pre-season game ahead of the 2018-19 season and will hope to rediscover his form at Montreal Impact.