Victor Orta refuses to confirm or deny if Leeds United will move for Liverpool’s James Milner next summer

Leeds United are looking to secure Premier League promotion again this term since relegating in 2004, and an impressive start to the new Championship campaign has boosted their chances.
The Elland Road outfit are currently third in the table after picking up 31 points from their opening 16 league games, and a great form in the second-half of the season will definitely see them playing top-flight football next season.
Marcelo Bielsa could do with a few quality additions to his squad in January, but Leeds’ director of football Victor Orta has told Tuttomercatoweb that it will be a quiet winter transfer window.
The Spaniard says he believes little in the winter market as only 25% of winter shots are successful, and when asked if that means Leeds will wait until to summer to make a move for Liverpool midfielder James Milner, Orta gave this cryptic response:
“No, no, I don’t say anything about the names …”.
The Liverpool star revealed in his new book, ‘Ask a Footballer: My Guide to Kicking a Ball About’ that he would really love to play for Leeds once again.
The 33-year-old midfielder spent six years in the club’s academy before making 54 appearances for the first-team.
He left Elland Road for Newcastle United in 2004 before going on to feature for the likes of Aston Villa and Manchester City, winning two Premier League titles and the F.A Cup.
Milner joined Liverpool in 2015 and won the Champions League with them last term.
He is most likely not going to retire at Anfield, and has claimed that a return to Leeds is still very much on his mind.
Should Leeds secure promotion this season, bringing the Liverpool man back to Yorkshire could be on the cards, and his expertise, experience and versatility would come definitely handy.