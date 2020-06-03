Victor Orta proud to have signed Jean-Kevin Augustin for Leeds United

Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has told The Scouted Hub that he is proud to have signed Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Augustin joined Leeds in the Championship in England on loan from German club RB Leipzig in the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old striker, who spent the first half of the season on loan at AS Monaco in Ligue 1, is scheduled to stay at Elland Road until the end of the season.

Leeds director of football Orta has said that he is proud to have secured the services of the French striker for the Whites.

Orta told The Scouted Hub: “When I have the minimal hope about Augustin in terms of availability, I say wow, if there is a minimum chance, I want to explore. And to be honest, I feel proud that this has happened.”

Coming good for Leeds United

According to WhoScored, Augustin has played just 49 minutes in the Championship for Leeds.

The Frenchman has had injury and fitness issues during his loan spell at Elland Road.

However, with the Championship set to resume this month, the 22-year-old will be determined to turn on the style and play an important role in the Whites’ quest to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 71 points from 37 matches, a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion and seven ahead of third-placed Fulham.