Victor Moses would be perfect for Newcastle United

According to reports from the Daily Star, Victor Moses is desperate to leave Chelsea in the January transfer window after dropping down the pecking order at the club.
The 27-year-old, who played a key role for Chelsea under Antonio Conte, has managed only 26 minutes of Premier League action this season under Maurizio Sarri.
The Chelsea boss has switched the formation to 4-3-3 with Eden Hazard and Willian as his first-choice wingers, and Moses has struggled to get regular games.
He is ‘desperate’ to leave the Blues in January. Newcastle have already signed Kenedy from Chelsea on loan, and Rafael Benitez should once again look to return to his former club to lure Moses away from Stamford Bridge.
The Magpies find themselves at the bottom of the Premier League after nine games, with just two points on board. Benitez surely needs a few signings to lift the dressing room, and Moses could just be the player who can help them avoid relegation.
The Nigeria international is a utility player. He can play as right wing back, as an attacking midfielder, as both right and left wingers and can operate as a forward as well.
The former Crystal Palace winger can bring loads of Premier League experience to St James’ Park and would provide the much needed quality in the attacking third Newcastle are desperately lacking at the moment.