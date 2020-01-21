Vestergaard could leave Southampton in January

Jannik Vestergaard could be on his way out of Southampton in January after struggling for playing time this season. The 27-year-old hasn’t made a Premier League appearance since November and finds himself behind Jan Bednarek, Jack Stephens and Maya Yoshida in the pecking order.
Dan Sheldon of the Daily Echo said earlier this month that Southampton are considering letting Vestergaard leave, so a departure could be on the cards before the transfer window shuts. The Danish international’s only outing in the last two months came in Southampton’s FA Cup win over Huddersfield Town (January 4).
Vestergaard joined the Saints from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2018 and has gone on to make 38 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal. The centre-back was a regular at the start of the season but fell out of favour under Ralph Hasenhuttl due to Southampton’s poor form.
After 12 league games, the Saints had won only twice, suffered eight defeats and conceded 25 goals. Vestergaard was dropped and Hasenhuttl’s men went on to pick up six wins and two draws from the 11 games that followed. The Dane still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract, but he might already be deemed surplus to requirements.
