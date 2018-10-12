Vertonghen ruled out until December, major blow for Tottenham and Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has been ruled out of action until December, in what is a major blow for manager Mauricio Pochettino, reports BBC Sport.
The 31-year-old picked up a hamstring injury against Huddersfield Town on September 29 and was substituted at half-time. He missed Spurs’ 1-0 win over Cardiff City on October 6 and will now be sidelined for a further two months.
Vertonghen’s absence could see Davinson Sánchez partner Toby Alderweireld at the heart of the defence for the coming weeks, with Eric Dier also a makeshift option for Pochettino.
Tottenham have enjoyed a bright start to the new season, with the Londoners currently sitting fifth in the Premier League after eight games. Spurs are just two points off top spot and have won three on the bounce.
Vertonghen had made a big contribution to their impressive start, making seven league appearances prior to his injury. He has only one year left on his existing deal but he’s keen to commit his future.
The Belgian international, who represented his country 110 times, will now miss important games against Manchester City (Premier League on October 29), Chelsea (Premier League on November 24), Inter Milan (Champions League on November 28) and Arsenal (Premier League on December 1).
Spurs lock horns with Barcelona in the Champions League on December 11, but it’s unknown if Vertonghen will return in time to face the Catalan giants.
