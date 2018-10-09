Vertonghen could be sidelined for Tottenham for two months

According to the Mirror, Tottenham Hotspur fear they could be without Jan Vertonghen for two months. The Spurs centre-back picked up a hamstring injury against Huddersfield Town on September 29 and was initially only ruled out for four weeks. However, Vertonghen may now be absent for more than eight weeks, meaning he will miss international duty for Belgium could miss Tottenham’s upcoming games in October and November.
The centre-back will be absent for Belgium’s internationals against Switzerland and the Netherlands, in addition to Tottenham’s meeting with West Ham United (October 20), PSV Eindhoven (October 24), Manchester City (October 29) and West Ham (League Cup – October 31). He’s likely to be out for the majority of November too which will be a big blow to manager Mauricio Pochettino.
Vertonghen, who joined Spurs from Ajax in 2012, has gone on to make 260 appearances in all competitions. The left-footed 31-year-old, who has represented Belgium on 110 occasions, is out of contract in 2019 but hopes to extend his stay at White Hart Lane past next summer. Vertonghen’s injury woes with his hamstring should see him return to training in mid-to-late November or early December.
Stats from Transfermarkt.