Vedat Muriqi wants to join Tottenham this summer

Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi has been linked with Tottenham for a while now.
Fanatik claims that the player wants to wear the Tottenham shirt next season. However, the transfer could be difficult to complete because of Covid-19’s financial impact.
Spurs have a limited budget and it will be interesting to see who they sign this summer.
Muriqi seems keen on the move but the Turkish outfit might not want to sell cheap.
Daniel Levy has always been shrewd with transfer dealings and Mourinho might find it tough to sign the player.
Muriqi would be a solid addition to Spurs’ squad. He is a proven goalscorer in Turkey and he could be the ideal back up for Harry Kane.
The England international has been overplayed in the last few seasons due to the shortage of options in the attack. Muriqi’s arrival would solve that problem for Spurs.
The 25-year-old forward has 15 goals and 6 assists so far this season.
Muriqi is not just a goalscorer, he is very good as a target man. He can hold up the play and bring others into the game.
He would give Mourinho some tactical flexibility as well. The Portuguese likes having powerful target men at his disposal and Muriqi fits the bill.
Another Turkish outlet (via Sportwitness) has also confirmed Spurs’ interest in the player and they believe that Mourinho is pushing hard to sign the forward.