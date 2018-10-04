Van de Beek on Chelsea’s radar, Tottenham could throw spanner in the works

According to Alfredo Pedulla, Donny van de Beek is on Chelsea’s radar. The highly-rated midfielder has attracted a lot of interest in his signature after fine performances for Ajax in the last 12 months. Chelsea reportedly want to act fast and sign van de Beek before his value shoots up and he becomes unattainable, but Tottenham hotspur and Barcelona could throw a spanner in the works.
With growing interest in the 21-year-old, Ajax are likely to use this to their advantage in the negotiation process. The Dutch Eredivisie won’t want to lose any of their best players, but having so many clubs keen on their talented individuals means the asking price will go up. A bidding war could ensue between Chelsea, Tottenham and Barcelona, so signing van de Beek for cheap seems impossible now.
The Netherlands international, who has represented his country on four occasions, has risen through the youth ranks to the Ajax first-team and has gone on to score and create 29 goals in 97 appearances in all competitions. He could have a bright future, but it’s unknown which club that will be at. Ajax face a tough task to hold onto him, but suitors will have to pay a tidy sum to sign van de Beek.
