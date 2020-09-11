‘Vamos Leeds!’: Andrea Radrizzani posts emotional message on Twitter

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has posted a brilliant message on Twitter.

The Leeds owner gave an interview to Financial Times where he spoke about the club’s transfer budget and his future plans.


The Italian business took complete charge of Leeds in 2017 and has gradually transformed the club.

Under his regime, Leeds are back in the Premier League after 16 years after they secured promotion last season.

Many Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to respond to Radrizzani’s tweet. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Leeds United will face Liverpool in the Premier League opener on Saturday at Anfield.

Ahead of the match, the Whites have received a huge boost today with Marcelo Bielsa signing a new contract extension for another year.

Leeds have done well in the transfer market so far, with Bielsa adding depth in his forward and defensive departments by adding Rodrigo and Robin Koch, with the former being a club-record signing.

Radrizzani has revealed to the Financial Times that Leeds have some £35-£50m budget remaining to spend in the transfer market.

The Whites are looking to sign a top-quality attacking midfielder / forward and have been linked with players like Rodrigo De Paul and Julian Draxler.