Valentin Lazaro comments on his Newcastle future

Newcastle winger Valentin Lazaro has hinted that his future at the club might be uncertain.
The 23-year-old claims that he is happy at Newcastle and he is committed to the club but he is not prepared to decide on his future just yet.
He said (cited by Chronicle): “I’ve had a lot of questions about summer already. But what I can say is that I’m fully focused here – I wouldn’t have come here if I wouldn’t be committed to the club. I’m happy to be here, and just focus on that. I’m not really thinking about just my own future right now. I want to help the club achieve their goals and, of course, show myself as well.”
It will be interesting to see what happens once his loan deal expires.
Lazaro has done well for Newcastle so far and the club should look to keep him beyond his loan spell. Steve Bruce needs game-changers like that in his side.
The on-loan winger has added pace, flair and unpredictability to the side. Newcastle are a better team with him in the starting lineup.
It remains to be seen whether the Magpies can convince the player to stay.
Lazaro isn’t a key starter for Inter Milan and the Italian giants might be willing to sanction a sale for the right price.
With the right assurances and a good financial offer, Newcastle might be able to convince the player as well.
The fans will certainly want Lazaro to stay at the club for the long term.
The Austrian needs to play week in week out and staying at Newcastle would be good for his career as well.