‘Useless’, ‘Disappointing’ – some fans blast Ndombele after Burnley draw

8 March, 2020 Site News

Jose Mourinho called out Tanguy Ndombele for his poor performance in Tottenham Hotspur’s 1-1 draw with Burnley, insisting the midfielder can do a lot better if he upped his fitness levels, and it appears a lot of supporters agree.

The 23-year-old was substituted at half-time on Saturday afternoon and received a lot of criticism from fans on social media after an abject showing at Turf Moor. Ndombele started alongside Oliver Skipp in the engine room and neither player made it out in the second half.

Against Burnley, the French international played for 45 minutes, had 40 touches, won one aerial duel, completed 84.4% of his 32 passes, gave away one foul, whipped in one cross, made one clearance, drew two fouls and had two successful dribbles.

Ndombele failed to make a tackle or interception at Turf Moor which was likely why he was withdrawn. Mourinho certainly wasn’t pleased and blasted his performance in post-match interviews.

The 23-year-old has made 27 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating six goals, but he may be taken out of the spotlight ahead of Spurs’ Champions League meeting with RB Leipzig on Tuesday. Time will tell.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

