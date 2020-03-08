‘Useless’, ‘Disappointing’ – some fans blast Ndombele after Burnley draw

Jose Mourinho called out Tanguy Ndombele for his poor performance in Tottenham Hotspur’s 1-1 draw with Burnley, insisting the midfielder can do a lot better if he upped his fitness levels, and it appears a lot of supporters agree.
Mourinho properly calling out Ndombele. ‘I was expecting players not tired to give more to the team… ‘somebody’ has to realise this is the PL. I hope that next season he can be fantastic…’.
— Chris Miller (@WindyCOYS) March 7, 2020
The 23-year-old was substituted at half-time on Saturday afternoon and received a lot of criticism from fans on social media after an abject showing at Turf Moor. Ndombele started alongside Oliver Skipp in the engine room and neither player made it out in the second half.
Plenty of positives to take out of that second half! Ndombele is useless #THFC
— Bill (@billcrowethfc) March 7, 2020
Ndombele is incredibly talented but deserves the criticism as he's not working hard enough. Jose's right #THFC
— TJ (@TJ_2303) March 7, 2020
Ndombele is cancelled. #THFC #COYS #SPURS #Tottenham
— KG CooP (@CooP7888) March 7, 2020
Ndombele is damn disappointing! #THFC
— Rizo X (@rcasoje) March 7, 2020
We're in march, when is Ndombele going to be fit and/or acclimated to the premier league? I've high hopes for the lad, but come on, he still can't play for 90 minutes? #THFC
— Anthony Harvey (@Kottenham) March 7, 2020
Ndombele played like a bloke who's been out on a stag the night before. Not just today but every time he's played. Curious.#thfc#coys
— Arfa Crown (@CeasarorRome) March 7, 2020
Mourinho is right I’m afraid in calling out ndombele as his fitness and performance have not matched his price tag. If i was him and i had his talent which is clearly visible I’d make sure i was able to play every week and make an effort which he clearly is not doing.#COYS #THFC
— nicky ritchie (@nickyritchie2) March 7, 2020
The guy is a joke. Clearly got so much ability, but lacks desire and energy. His attitude must be all wrong to not put the hard yards in to get match fit 😠
— Pete Squires (@pete_squires) March 7, 2020
Is Tanguy Ndombele technically the best player in our squad? Yes.
Is it bad he’s been with us almost a year and still incredibly unfit? Yes.
Was Jose alright to call him out on it? Yes.
— Hotspur Edition (@HotspurEdition) March 7, 2020
Against Burnley, the French international played for 45 minutes, had 40 touches, won one aerial duel, completed 84.4% of his 32 passes, gave away one foul, whipped in one cross, made one clearance, drew two fouls and had two successful dribbles.
Ndombele failed to make a tackle or interception at Turf Moor which was likely why he was withdrawn. Mourinho certainly wasn’t pleased and blasted his performance in post-match interviews.
The 23-year-old has made 27 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating six goals, but he may be taken out of the spotlight ahead of Spurs’ Champions League meeting with RB Leipzig on Tuesday. Time will tell.
Stats from Transfermarkt.