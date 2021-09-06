The US Open continues on Monday and all matches, including Novak Djokovic vs Jenson Brooksby can be watched live online.

The US Open continues on Monday with four matches from the men’s round of 16 taking place from 17:00 BST in New York.

The highlight of the day is undoubtedly Novak Djokovic, the world number one, who is continuing his quest for a ‘Calendar Slam’. The Serbian only needs the US Open title, having won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles already in 2021.

Standing in his way on Monday is Jenson Brooksby, a young American wild card who downed 23rd seed Aslan Karatsev in the previous round. Brooksby, who beat fellow American Taylor Fritz earlier at Flushing Meadows, is one of only two home players remaining and the New York crowd will give him huge support as an underdog against the world number one.

US Open Schedule – Monday September 6

Alex Zverev vs Jannick Sinner – 17:00 BST

Reilly Opelka vs Lloyd Harris – 19:00 BST

Matteo Berretini vs Oscar Otte – 22:00 BST

Novak Djokovic vs Jenson Brooksby – 23:59 BST

Djokovic vs Brooksby Preview & Prediction

Novak Djokovic has looked a bit sluggish in his matches so far at the US Open, dropping a set in round one vs Holger Rune and then again in his last match against Kei Nishikori. However, the Serbian’s stamina isn’t in doubt and he improved throughout both of those matches to win comfortably, covering big handicaps game lines in both.

Brooksby is a talented player and his results on the Challenger Tour across multiple surfaces suggests that he’s got the game to play in more Grand Slams in future, but he’s also limited in terms of power and shot making ability. He’ll struggle to hit through Djokovic and that will put him under pressure throughout the contest.

Djokovic is 8/13 (1.61) with Unibet to cover an 8.5 game handicap again today and that looks like a certain winner. However, there may be a chance to push that a bit further for tonight’s clash with Brooksby, who is almost certainly going to run out of gas at some point against the world number one. Unibet are offering 9/5 (2.80) on Djokovic covering a 10.5 game handicap line and that looks to be the best bet for those looking for a little bit more of a return on their money.

That line was covered in the wins over Rune and Djokovic’s victory over Tallon Griekspoor. Brooksby’s level is around that of those two players and after two four setters and a five setter, the 20-year-old might not have much left. He’ll get a boost from the crowd and adrenaline will see him through the early stages but expect Djokovic to run away with at least one set 6-1 or 6-0 which will make the handicap much easier to cover.

Best Bet: Djokovic -10.5 Games at 9/5 with Unibet

