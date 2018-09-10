Unused substitute, low down Bielsa’s pecking order – Dallas is now an outcast at Leeds

Stuart Dallas played a full 90 minutes for Northern Ireland in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Bosnia-Herzegovina, but the Leeds United midfielder hasn’t had much luck getting game time at club level this season.
Dallas has made just one start under new manager Marcelo Bielsa, against Preston North End in the League Cup, having been reduced to late cameo appearances in the Championship.
The utility man, who has played in a number of defence and midfield roles in his three years at Leeds, now finds himself an outcast. In United’s six league games this season, Dallas has been an unused substitute on four occasions.
His most recent outing for the Whites was a one-minute cameo from the bench against Middlesbrough on August 31. As things stand, his future at Elland Road is uncertain with Barry Douglas, Luke Ayling, Kalvin Phillips, Ezgjan Alioski and Mateusz Klich nailing down places in the first-team.
Despite being capable of playing left-back, right-back, left, right and central midfield, Dallas has been low down on Bielsa’s pecking order. Leeds’ fantastic start to the season hasn’t helped matters either, as it’s all the more unlikely that a notable squad change will be made when the team keeps winning.
Signed from Brentford in 2015, the 27-year-old has gone on to make 119 appearances in all competitions for Leeds, scoring and creating 22 goals. He was a regular in the past but could now find himself on the periphery in 2018/19.
