Unai Emery says Denis Suarez’s arrival won’t affect Mesut Ozil

Arsenal snapped up Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez on loan till the end of the season on the January transfer deadline day.
The 25-year-old will be looking to impress in order to secure a permanent move come summer, but many have questioned what would happen to Mesut Ozil following the Spaniard’s arrival.
Despite his versatility, Suarez plays best in the attacking midfield role, and given that the German has been in and out of manager Unai Emery’s starting lineup since the beginning of the season, questions remain over his Arsenal future.
However, the Gunners boss claims the arrival of the Spain international won’t affect Ozil.
“There is no change for him (Ozil),” Emery replied (as reported by football.london) when asked if Suarez’s presence threatens the German’s chances during Friday’s press conference.
“Denis is coming here because we have a lot of problems with the winger. That is the reason.”
Ozil has played 14 league games this season, and his start against Cardiff was his first since boxing day.
Emery has shown that the German World Cup winner isn’t a huge part of his plans, and it won’t come as a surprise should the 30-year-old leave Arsenal by summer if the manager keeps ignoring him in his starting lineup.
While Suarez could be indeed deployed on the wing, Emery won’t hesitate to make him the team’s permanent number 10 should he impress once deployed in the role.
Without an iota of doubt, his arrival is a huge threat to Ozil, and it will be interesting to see how things pan out going forward.