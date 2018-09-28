Unai Emery reveals truth on Joachim Low being ‘banned’ from seeing Mesut Ozil

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has denied claims that Germany manager Joachim Low was ‘banned’ from seeing Mesut Ozil at the Gunners’ training ground.
Weeks previously, the playmaker retired from the national team after the 2018 World Cup in Russia, citing racist treatment from the German federation, and was to be paid a visit by his former manager.
However, Low was unable to see Ozil, with reports suggesting Emery forbade him – something the new Arsenal boss has denied after watching his side beat Brentford in the League Cup third round.
As per Goal, Emery said to Sky Sports: “It’s not true that I didn’t let Mesut meet with Low. I had no problem in our situation in the training ground. It’s not true.”
Ozil made 92 appearances for Germany at senior level, scoring 23 goals – all his appearances came under Low. He won the 2014 World Cup with the national team, and collectively under-performed when they crashed out early in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Ever since announcing his retirement, Ozil has come under a lot of criticism, mostly for his claims about racist treatment. Low and many current German internationals have fired back at the playmaker, insisting he hasn’t been treated differently, forcing Emery and his Arsenal teammates to stand by him.
The Gunners boss may deny banning Low from seeing Ozil, but it wouldn’t be such a surprise if it was true given the bad blood that has formed between them.
