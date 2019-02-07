Unai Emery gave snobbish reply when asked what he thinks of the north London derby being played at Wembley

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that the north London derby against Arsenal will be played at Wembley Stadium on March 2 rather than the new White Hart Lane – which is still not ready.
The LilyWhites were originally scheduled to move into the new ground last September having failed to move at the start of 2018-19, but the project has suffered a setback in terms of construction and “safety systems” delays.
Tottenham said early last month that the new stadium would not be ready to host matches until at least March, but that has now changed, and Arsenal will have to play their city rivals at the national stadium one more time.
Arsenal manager Unai Emery was asked his opinion on Tottenham not being able to host his side at the new White Hart Lane and he gave a funny reply.
“When? In March? You are asking me about Saturday at Huddersfield… and you are asking me about March?,” the Spaniard replied when asked on the north London derby being played at Wembley
Here's Arsenal boss Unai Emery's mime when asked his views on the North London derby confirmed to be played at Wembley Stadium – rather than the new White Hart Lane which is still not ready
[GIF via the very excellent @jamesbenge] https://t.co/eATodozdmE
— Layth (@laythy29) February 7, 2019
Apparently, Emery doesn’t care where the game holds, and he is more concerned about the trip to Huddersfield and probably about how Arsenal will get a win at Spurs’ expense regardless of where the derby takes place.