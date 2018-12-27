Unai Emery believes Liverpool can go unbeaten in the EPL this season

Arsenal travel to Anfield on Saturday to face unbeaten Liverpool on matchday 20, and a tough encounter is expected as both sides look to earn bragging rights and get much-needed points.
The north London side last won a league game at Anfield in 2012, and while manager Unai Emery will be looking to inspire his side to victory, his latest comments somehow suggest he will be very much glad to leave Merseyside with a point.
Liverpool are looking to match Arsenal’s 2003-04 feat of going a season without a league defeat, and Emery reckons it’s possible.
‘At the moment they are doing and they can do it. They are doing it at the moment,’ the Gunners boss replied when asked if the Reds can go unbeaten all campaign, as reported by Daily Mail.
Both sides played out a 1-all draw during their first league meeting of the season at the Emirates early November, and while Emery hasn’t directly said his side can’t defeat Liverpool on Saturday, that he believes they can match the invincible Arsenal side means he’s not really confident his men can be the first team to hand the Reds a defeat.
It remains to be seen how the Gunners will approach the game, but Arsenal players might have had their confidence bruised after the manager subtly claimed they can’t get a win on Saturday.
The Emirates side have only won once in their last four games across all competitions, and another defeat or draw will only further damage their top four chances.