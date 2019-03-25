Umar Sadiq opens up about his time at Rangers

Former Rangers striker Umar Sadiq has opened up about his time at the club.
The 22-year-old joined the Scottish giants on loan at the start of the season but his contract was terminated after a series of poor displays.
Sadiq returned to his parent club in January and he believes that he was humiliated at Rangers.
The striker revealed to The Sunday Post that he was asked to change with the youth players and he was even forbidden to park his car inside the training centre.
Sadiq claims that he was offered no explanation by the club or the manager.
He also added that Steven Gerrard turned out very different from what he had hoped.
He said: “All of a sudden, I was told that I could not use the first-team dressing-room any more. Instead, I had to go change with the kids. Then, after a few days, I was also forbidden to park my car inside the training centre. I felt humiliated and kept asking what was the reason for the change of attitude. But I never received any answers. Gerrard wouldn’t give any explanation about it, neither to me nor my representatives. Gerrard proved to be very different from what I believed he would be.”
Rangers fans won’t be too concerned with the striker’s comments after the kind of performances he put in earlier this season.
The striker lacked sharpness in front of the goal and his lack of desire was also evident in his performances.
The Nigerian is currently plying his trade with Perugia in Italy’s second tier.