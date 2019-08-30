UEFA Europa League 2019/20 Group Stage Draw: Teams, Pots & Fixtures

The 2019/20 UEFA Europa League draw was held at 12 pm BST at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco today.
48 teams found out their opponents for this year’s group stages.
The draw was conducted between the teams from four different pots.
Pot 1
Sevilla (ESP)
Arsenal (ENG)
Porto (POR)
Roma (ITA)
Manchester United (ENG)
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)
Beşiktaş (TUR)
Basel (SUI)
Sporting CP (POR)
CSKA Moskva (RUS)
Wolfsburg (GER)
Lazio (ITA)
Pot 2
PSV Eindhoven (NED)
Krasnodar (RUS)
Celtic (SCO)
København (DEN)
Braga (POR)
Gent (BEL)
Borussia Mönchengladbach (GER)
Young Boys (SUI)
Astana (KAZ)
Ludogorets (BUL)
APOEL (CYP)
Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)
Pot 3
St-Étienne (FRA)
Qarabağ (AZE)
Feyenoord (NED)
Getafe (ESP)
Espanyol (ESP)
Malmö (SWE)
Partizan (SRB)
Standard Liège (BEL)
Wolves (ENG)
Rennes (FRA)
Rosenborg (NOR)
İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR)
Pot 4
AZ Alkmaar (NED)
Vitória SC (POR)
Trabzonspor (TUR)
Olexandriya (UKR)
Dudelange (LUX)
LASK (AUT)
Wolfsberg (AUT)
Slovan Bratislava (SVK)
Lugano (SUI)
Rangers (SCO)
CFR Cluj (ROU)
Ferencváros (HUN)
The draw can be streamed live on UEFA’s official website.
Europa League 2019/20 Dates
Group stage
Matchday one: 19 September
Matchday two: 3 October
Matchday three: 24 October
Matchday four: 7 November
Matchday five: 28 November
Matchday six: 12 December
Knockout phase
16 December: Round of 32 draw, Nyon
20 February: Round of 32, first leg
27 February: Round of 32, second leg
28 February: Round of 16 draw, Nyon
12 March: Round of 16, first leg
19 March: Round of 16, second leg
20 March: Quarter-final and semi-final draws, Nyon
9 April: Quarter-finals, first leg
16 April: Quarter-finals, second leg
30 April: Semi-finals, first leg
7 May: Semi-finals, second leg
27 May: Final – Gdansk Stadium
