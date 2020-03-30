UEFA chief’s comments will worry Leicester and Wolves fans

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has recently claimed that the current football season could be lost if the matches do not resume by the end of June.
Football across the globe has been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic and it will be interesting to see when the European leagues return.
If the season is declared null and void it would be damaging for plenty of clubs who are vying for promotion, trophies and Champions League places.
The likes of Leicester City and Wolves are currently involved in the top four race and they will be thoroughly disappointed with the decision.
Similarly, the likes of Sheffield United could clinch a place in the Europa League and Leeds have a good chance of securing promotion.
None of these clubs will want their hard work this season to go to waste. Playing behind closed doors would be the ideal option if things do not improve soon.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming months. Wolves and Leicester City fans will certainly hope that the remaining games are played out regardless of the delay.
Missing out on a top-four finish would not only cost them financially, but it would also affect their transfer plans as well. They are unlikely to attract top quality players without the offer of Champions League football.
Furthermore, they might struggle to hold on to key players like Maddison, Jimenez etc without Champions League football.