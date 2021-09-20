Udinese vs Napoli live stream, preview, team news & prediction

Udinese will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run when they take on Napoli in the Serie A clash on Monday night at the Dacia Arena.

Udinese vs Napoli Team News

Luca Gotti’s side are heading into this game on the back of a 1-0 win Spezia last week, and he is unlikely to make big changes to the side.

The likes of Ilija Nestorovski and Iyenoma Udogie are injured at the moment, and they won’t take any part in the game.

Predicted Udinese starting line-up: Silvestri; Samir, Nuytinck, Becao; Stryger Larsen, Molina, Walaca, Arslan, Pereyra; Pussetto, Deulofeu

Napoli have been brilliant this season so far, but they are missing several key players.

Diego Demme, Dries Mertens, and Faouzi Ghoulam are injured. Stanislav Lobotka and Alex Meret are also struggling with their fitness and will miss out as a result.

Predicted Napoli starting line-up: Ospina; Rui, Koulibaly, Manolas, Di Lorenzo; Anguissa, Zielinski, Ruiz; Politano, Insigne, Osimhen.

Udinese vs Napoli Prediction

Both teams have made an unbeaten start to the season. Udinese have picked up seven points from their opening three games, winning back to back matches.

Napoli, on the other hand, have made a perfect start to their league campaign, having picked up three wins a row. They drew 2-2 against Leicester City in their last game in the Europa League.

The Naples club will start as favourites having already beaten Juventus 2-1 this season but Udinese are capable of posing a tough fight.

