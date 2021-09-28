PSG host Manchester City in the UCL tonight, and 888sport has a special promotion for the match. Read on to learn how to get enhanced odds on a City win, plus a free betting tip.

Join 888sport to get enhanced odds on PSG vs Manchester City

PSG vs Manchester City

UEFA Champions League

Parc des Princes, Paris

Tuesday, September 28th at 20:00 BST

BT Sport

888Sport’s previously listed odds on PSG to win were 9/5, and a Man City victory was listed at 6/4. However using the 888sport enhanced odds promotion, it’s now possible to get 15/1 on PSG and 14/1 on Manchester City.

At 6/4 regular odds, a £10 bet on a Man City win would payout £28 (including your £10 stake). Using these boosted odds at 888Sport, however, the same £10 wager at 14/1 could lead to a payout of £150! That’s the aforementioned £28 payout, plus £122 in Free Bets!

PSG vs Manchester City Betting Tips: How to get Enhanced 14/1 odds on a Manchester City win at 888sport

To wager on a Man City win using the enhanced 14/1 odds (or PSG at 15/1) found only at 888sports, just follow these simple steps:

Click any link on this page to go to 888sport Open an account at the betting site Once you’re signed up, make a min deposit of £10 using the promotional code 888ODDS Place a min wager of £5 on Manchester City (or PSG) at the standard odds listed If your selected team wins, you’ll receive a regular payout on the original odds and the winnings from the enhanced odds will be credited into your account as Free Bets.

Click here to get Enhanced 14/1 odds on Man City win at 888sport

PSG vs Manchester City Betting Tips: Why bet on Manchester City to win?

Oddsmakers are clearly struggling to separate these two sides. But, at 6/4 regular (or 14/1 enhanced) odds, Manchester City have been made the marginal favorites for a reason. Let’s take a look at why:

Manchester City just defeated the current European champions, Chelsea, away at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The Citizens won 1-0 but, in truth, dominated possession of the ball and, thus, the match from start to finish.

PSG have failed to win any of their last three games vs Manchester City

Manchester City twice defeated PSG in last season’s UEFA Champions League semi-finals, including a 2-1 win away at tonight’s stadium, the Parc des Princes.

Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino have met 20 times as managers in La Liga, the EPL, and the UCL. Guardiola has won 13 of these games to Pochettino’s two. There have been five draws.

The above-listed stats, alongside the fact that 888sport is offering such superb odds on Pep Guardiola’s team getting a positive result in Paris this evening, make betting on City at 14/1 a very good option.

Click here to get enhanced 14/1 odds on a Manchester City win at 888sport