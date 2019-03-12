Tyrone Mings lavishes praise on Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings has showered praise on his teammate Jack Grealish after the midfielder’s match winning display against Birmingham.
Grealish put in a superb display and scored the winning goal of the game.
The 23-year-old midfielder was attacked by a home fan during the first half but he did not let the incident affect him negatively. Instead, he did his talking on the pitch with a captain’s performance.
Mings tweeted that Grealish put in a fantastic performance and led the team by example.
What a mature performance by this man yesterday. Deserves all the plaudits! Rolled into town, led by example and captained us to an important win @JackGrealish1 pic.twitter.com/ZMjotbPInn
— Tyrone Mings (@OfficialTM_3) March 11, 2019
Dean Smith will be delighted with the maturity Grealish has shown at the weekend.
The midfielder received a lot of praise from the footballing world for the way he handled the situation.
It seems that Grealish’s actions have impressed his teammates as well. Earlier Connor Hourihane also said something similar about the midfielder and now Mings has joined in on the praise.
Grealish will be delighted to hear all these comments from his teammates and he will be determined to continue his good form in the upcoming games as well.
Meanwhile, the Birmingham fan who attacked him has been jailed for 14 weeks and he has been asked to pay a fine to the footballer.