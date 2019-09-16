Tyrone Mings is impressed with how professional Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling are

Aston Villa centre-back Tyrone Mings was called up to the last England squad by Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate after his impressive performances for the Midlands outfit over the last year.
The 26-year-old arrived at Villa Park on a season-long loan from Bournemouth last summer, and he helped them to Premier League promotion at the end of the campaign, earning a permanent move that cost the club £20 million.
England won both of their Euros 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo, and while Mings didn’t make his debut, he returns to Villa a better and more-inspired player.
The former Cherries star got to rub shoulders with some of the biggest English players while on international duty, and their professionalism impressed him.
He told Villa boss Dean Smith of the wonderful experience, and did single out Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane and Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling for praises.
“Tyrone came back came back from the England set-up and the first thing he has said to me is how professional the top players are, the Raheem Sterlings and Harry Kanes of this world,” Smith told The Sun.
“I think Tyrone’s a really good professional, so that can only influence our dressing-room and make him better.”
Kane and Sterling were both in devastating forms for the Three Lions during both games, and the duo remain two of the best finishers in the Premier League.
The Spurs star grabbed four goals and one assist, while his City counterpart weighed in with two goals and two assists.
It has definitely taken them a lot of dedication and hardwork to get to the top, and Mings will be hoping to emulate them.
With Harry Maguire and Michael Keane Southgate’s preferred pair at centre-back, the Villa star has a lot of work to do to have a chance of becoming a regular for country, and he just needs to keep getting better and better.