Tyler Roberts reacts to Leeds United win vs QPR on Twitter

3 November, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United, Queens Park Rangers

Leeds United returned to winning ways after beating Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

The Whites, who drew their previous two games, won 2-0 against QPR in the Championship clash at Elland Road.

Tyler Roberts returned to the Leeds starting line-up today for the first time this season, and he made an instant impact.

The 20-year-old scored the opening goal for the Whites, slotting in from the edge of the box after being teed up by Jack Harrison.

The young forward took to social networking site Twitter after the game to express his reaction. He tweeted:

Harrison, who joined in the summer on loan from Manchester City, scored in the 82nd minute to seal all three points for the home side.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men are top of the league on goal difference. Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion could both go back above them should they win their respective games.

Leeds enjoyed 49% of possession and registered 18 shots during the game, according to BBC Sport.

