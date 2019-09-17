Tyler Roberts posts message on Twitter after playing for Leeds Under23 vs Watford

Leeds United striker Tyler Roberts is edging closer to making a return to the senior squad.
The 20-year-old striker has been out of action since the start of the season for Marcelo Bielsa’s side through injury. He made his return for Leeds United as he helped the U23 side to secure a comfortable 6-0 win over Watford on Monday night.
The youngster got his name on the scoresheet as well, as he converted from the penalty spot. He posted this message after the game, and no doubt Leeds fans will be delighted with his return:
Great feeling being back on Elland Road😍🤞🏽💙 https://t.co/xsa7f3hAOY
It was a comprehensive victory for Leeds United’s U23 side with defender Luke Ayling also making a comeback.
Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah, who scored during Leeds’ 2-0 win against Barnsley on Sunday, scored twice against Watford.
Leeds have now moved to the top of the Championship table with that win over Barnsley at Oakwell, and Marcelo Bielsa’s side will be looking to open up a gap at the top of the table.
Roberts is an exciting young player and impressed under Bielsa last season. However, with both Patrick Bamford and Nketiah in fine form, Roberts may have to wait for his chances.
Last season, the Argentine used Roberts in the attacking midfield role. He will be itching to get back into the senior side and prove his worth to his manager.