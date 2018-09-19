Blog Competitions English Championship Tyler Roberts posts message on Twitter after Leeds win vs Preston

19 September, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United


Leeds United maintained their unbeaten run in the Championship after winning 3-0 against Preston North End on Tuesday night at Elland Road.

Tyler Roberts scored his first two goals for Leeds United as they cruised to a comfortable win.

The Whites went into the break 1-0 up when centre-half Liam Cooper headed in from a Barry Douglas corner.

Leeds had chances to increase their lead with Mateusz Klich and Jack Harrison came close to scoring.

However, it was a night when Marcelo Bielsa’s decision to stick with Roberts was vindicated as he scored two fantastic goals.

He took to social networking site Twitter after the game and shared his reaction.

Leeds fans were quick to respond to his tweet to let him know that he was brilliant against Preston.

Roberts started against Millwall as well and his performance last weekend was criticised by the fans and some pundits.

In the absence of both Kemar Roofe and Patrick Bamford, the Argentine put all his trust on the young striker, and he repaid the faith of his manager.

