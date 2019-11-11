Tyler Roberts comments on Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford

Leeds United earned back to back victories in the Championship after beating Blackburn Rovers on Saturday at Elland Road.
Patrick Bamford scored his first goal since August as the promotion-chasing Yorkshire club earned a 2-1 victory. Jack Harrison scored the other goal for Leeds.
Leeds attacker Tyler Roberts has hailed the work-rate and composure of Bamford, saying the former Chelsea striker has been working really hard.
Bamford came under criticism from fans and pundits because of his struggles in front of goal, but Marcelo Bielsa has always backed him.
The former Boro striker brings a lot to the game with his fantastic work-rate and overall involvement. Roberts has suggested that Bamford didn’t pay heed to what others were commenting about him, and kept on doing his job.
Bamford scored from the penalty spot that left Roberts delighted for the forward, but he admitted that he also wanted to take the penalty himself.
“Of course I wanted to get in there but Pat has been the penalty taker and he got the goal,” said Roberts, as quoted by Yorkshire Evening Post.
“He’s been working so hard and he has kept his head and his composure.
“He has not listened to any outside comments. He has kept his head and his confidence and he deserved that one.”
Leeds United find themselves third in the Championship table with 31 points, two points behind league-leaders West Brom.
The Whites will face Luton Town in their next Championship game away from home after the international break.