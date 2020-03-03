Tyler Roberts comments on Leeds striker Patrick Bamford

Tyler Roberts came off the bench to score twice as Leeds United won 2-0 against Hull City in the Championship on Saturday at the KCOM Stadium.
The 21-year-old, who has struggled with injury this season, replaced Patrick Bamford when the scoreline was already 2-0 in Leeds’ favour. He made a superb impact, and killed the game completely leaving no chance of a potential Hull City comeback.
His impressive performance has seen many Leeds fans urging Marcelo Bielsa on social media to start him ahead of Bamford who has been really struggling with form.
Phil Hay of The Athletic has claimed that Bamford must be suffering while his teammates are pulling the shots as Leeds enter the business end of the season.
Bamford has scored 12 goals for Leeds, but he has managed to score only twice in his last 13 games. He hasn’t found the net in his last seven games.
Roberts says that it is indeed ‘frustrating for everyone’ as Leeds do create a lot of chances in a game and they have failed to convert on a regular basis time and again this season.
The former West Brom attacker has showered praise on Bamford saying he offers a lot to the team, and everyone is confident that he will come good.
“I don’t think it’s much to do with the goals,” he said, as quoted by Yorkshire Post. “We need to score goals but Patrick gives a lot to the team and strikers have these runs. I’ve been through it, of course, at the end of last season. It’s not nice.
“We’re all confident he can hit the target and score goals. We’ve seen it often enough in training, it’s just getting that first one, I think.
“It’s frustrating for everyone when chances go begging.
“It’s not just Pat that’s missing chances or anyone in particular but we do have a lot of possession and we do create a lot of chances. On Saturday we showed we can put them away and be clinical.”