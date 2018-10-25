Two strikers Chelsea should look at signing in January

If one thing is certain, Chelsea have so far managed to exceed expectations this season under Maurizio Sarri.
The West London outfit are currently in third position on the standings with 21 points and just two adrift of the trendsetters Liverpool and Manchester City.
If they keep up the momentum, they could be in with a chance to challenge for the Premier League this season.
Many had predicted that the Blues would struggle this season after having lost Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid. They also did not exactly have a splendid summer transfer window and failed to bring in a new quality striker.
Instead, they have had to make do with their options up front from last season in Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata.
This was very concerning as Morata only managed 11 goals in the top-flight last season after having been brought in during the summer of 2017 as a direct replacement for Diego Costa.
The veteran Giroud does still have a lot to offer the game as he has proven so far this season by so far notching four assists in the Premier League but the Frenchman is not exactly a striker whom one can depend on to spearhead a side to trophies.
So far Eden Hazard has been the standout performer for Sarri’s side as the Belgian has gone on to notch several goals.
The defence and midfield has also been solid but the major area of concern has been the forward department.
Morata has once again struggled as he has so far managed just two goals in the top-flight.
If this continues, the Blues lack of a killer option up front could just prevent them from lifting trophies this season.
Therefore, if Giroud and Morata continue to struggle to score on a regular basis, Sarri should seriously consider bringing in a new striker in January.
Below are two names that the Italian should seriously consider.
1. Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Ibrahimovic may be 37-years-old but he can still score goals as proven by the fact that he has so far managed 22 goals from 26 games in Major League Soccer this season. The MLS season is set to end in December which means that Ibrahimovic could possibly be brought in on loan in January.
The Swede may not be the player that he once was but he still does have good aerial ability and a lethal finishing touch. If Sarri struggles to sign a striker permanently, then he should seriously consider Ibrahimovic as the veteran could be an improvement from the current options of Giroud and Morata.
2. Timo Werner
The 22-year-old Werner is regarded as one of the best up and coming strikers in World football and is bound to leave RB Leipzig at some point in the future. He is also a proven scorer at the highest level after having scored 21 goals in all competitions during each of the last two seasons. Werner is still very young and will continue to get better. He could be a good long term investment for the Blues.
Stats from Transfrmarkt