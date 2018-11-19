Twitter reacts to Richarlison’s Brazil display

Brazil striker Richarlison impressed during the game against Uruguay a few days ago.
The Everton star has been in red hot form since the start of the season and he is making his mark at the international level as well.
Some fans on Twitter shared their thoughts on the former Watford striker’s performance. The Brazilian was compared to Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino as well.
It will be interesting to see if Richarlison can maintain this level of performance and hold down a regular starting berth for Brazil. At the moment, he is behind the likes of Firmino and Jesus in the pecking order.
However, he has the ability to develop into a starter for his country. If he keeps on performing for Everton like he has done so far, his chance will come.
Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to Richarlison’s cameo against Uruguay towards the end of last week.
Shock last night. Firminho up front for Brazil, half time 0-0.
Enter Richarlison second half, Brazil win 1-0.
As I said, Richarlison > Firminho
I was at the Brazil Vs Uruguay game and here are some thoughts i’d like to share:
– Neymar is overrated
– Torreira is class
– Firmino didn’t do anything
– Richarlison looked good when he came on
– Bentacur is underrated
Richarlison is an absolute superstar. He doesn’t run, he glides.
Richarlison>Firmino
Richarlison looked lively last night when he came on for Brazil. Involved in the build-up for their penalty and only goal of the game, just minutes after coming on. #EFC pic.twitter.com/GncmmGrC2O
