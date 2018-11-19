Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Twitter reacts to Richarlison’s Brazil display

Twitter reacts to Richarlison’s Brazil display

19 November, 2018 Brazil, English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours


Brazil striker Richarlison impressed during the game against Uruguay a few days ago.

The Everton star has been in red hot form since the start of the season and he is making his mark at the international level as well.

Some fans on Twitter shared their thoughts on the former Watford striker’s performance. The Brazilian was compared to Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino as well.

It will be interesting to see if Richarlison can maintain this level of performance and hold down a regular starting berth for Brazil. At the moment, he is behind the likes of Firmino and Jesus in the pecking order.

However, he has the ability to develop into a starter for his country. If he keeps on performing for Everton like he has done so far, his chance will come.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to Richarlison’s cameo against Uruguay towards the end of last week.

 

Celtic fans react to James Forrest's international display
Callum Paterson admits Rangers star Eros Grezda was hard to handle during UEFA Nations League game

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com