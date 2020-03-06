Blog Competitions English Championship Twitter reacts: Phil Hay provides latest update on Leeds striker Jean-Kevin Augustin

6 March, 2020 English Championship, Leeds United

Leeds United will take on Huddersfield in the Championship on Saturday at Elland Road.

Ahead of the match, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa confirmed that the squad will be the same as it was against Hull City in the previous game.

That means the Whites will be, once again, without the services of Jean-Kevin Augustin and Ian Poveda.

Phil Hay of the Athletic has confirmed on Twitter that Kevin Augustin ‘isn’t fit to play,’ as he is still nursing his hamstring injury.

Both Augustin and Poveda joined Leeds during the January transfer window.

Augustin joined on loan from RB Leipzig after his loan spell at Monaco was cut short. Poveda joined permanently from Manchester City.

With Arsenal recalling Eddie Nketiah from his loan spell, and Patrick Bamford struggling to hit form (and still stuck in the same rut), Leeds signed the 22-year-old striker on a temporary deal.

The French forward has struggled with his injuries at the Yorkshire club and has only managed 49 minutes of Championship football under the Argentine.

The Whites have an obligation to sign Augustin next summer, and it remains to be seen what Leeds do with him. According to Phil Hay of The Athletic, Leeds will be required to pay a figure in the region of £17 million to sign Augustin permanently if they go up.

