Twitter reacts: Phil Hay provides latest update on Leeds striker Jean-Kevin Augustin

Leeds United will take on Huddersfield in the Championship on Saturday at Elland Road.
Ahead of the match, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa confirmed that the squad will be the same as it was against Hull City in the previous game.
That means the Whites will be, once again, without the services of Jean-Kevin Augustin and Ian Poveda.
Phil Hay of the Athletic has confirmed on Twitter that Kevin Augustin ‘isn’t fit to play,’ as he is still nursing his hamstring injury.
hamstring
Many Leeds fans are confused with the club’s recruitment policy. However, there are others who are keeping faith in Bielsa’s system. Here are some of the selected tweets:
January recruitment has worked out again then…
Good after a win like that I can see why he wouldn't change it. Beilsa's always said he doesn't like jan signings as takes too long to get upto speed.
So what was the point of signing him will be feature before the season ends.
Mind boggling recruitment strategy this season
Big kev looking like a big flop already
Everybody calling for Poveda to be included. I’ll wager most have never seen him play before. I’ve watched him in the u23’s. Jordan Stevens is far better and deserves that spot in the squad at the moment
Something not right about the Augustin situation
Pointless signings
Bielsa makes good players great, if Augustin takes a leaf out of Jack Harrison’s book and steps up his fitness before pre season starts then we could possibly have a world class striker firing them in.
What a waste of space JKA is. Why on earth was he signed?!?
Both Augustin and Poveda joined Leeds during the January transfer window.
Augustin joined on loan from RB Leipzig after his loan spell at Monaco was cut short. Poveda joined permanently from Manchester City.
With Arsenal recalling Eddie Nketiah from his loan spell, and Patrick Bamford struggling to hit form (and still stuck in the same rut), Leeds signed the 22-year-old striker on a temporary deal.
The French forward has struggled with his injuries at the Yorkshire club and has only managed 49 minutes of Championship football under the Argentine.
The Whites have an obligation to sign Augustin next summer, and it remains to be seen what Leeds do with him. According to Phil Hay of The Athletic, Leeds will be required to pay a figure in the region of £17 million to sign Augustin permanently if they go up.