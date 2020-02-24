Blog Competitions English Premier League Twitter reacts: Carlo Ancelotti delivers verdict on Everton defeat vs Arsenal

24 February, 2020 English Premier League, Everton

Everton fought bravely but in the end they were beaten by a better attacking side. While Arsenal’s attacking prowess is something to be admired, one can’t help but feel Everton have let themselves down with some silly defending.

Djibril Sidibe had a poor game, but they got assistance from midfield or the attacking players ahead of him, as the Gunners came from behind to seal a 3-2 win at the Emirates.

Speaking after the game, Carlo Ancelotti was very disappointed by his team’s defensive effort. The Italian is happy with his side’s offensive approach, but he didn’t mince his words while describing the defensive effort.

Many Everton fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to Ancelotti’s comments, and the feedback is quite positive.

Everton fans do realise that Ancelotti has transformed the team completely, and the results will only improve once he brings in the right profile of players at the club.

Despite the defeat, Ancelotti felt that his side is heading in the right direction. Everton find themselves 11th in the table, and Ancelotti has insisted that the team learn from the mistakes.

