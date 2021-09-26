Angers have struggled after an impressive start and they will look to get their season back on track with a win over Troyes this weekend.

Angers are winless in their last three Ligue 1 matches and they are fifth in the standings.

Meanwhile, the visitors have picked up just one win in the league so far and they are 17th in the table.

Troyes vs Angers team news

The home side are without Yoann Salmier and Adil Rami. Angers have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Troyes: Gallon; El Hajjam, Giraudon, Sandler; Kabore, Chavalerin, Kouame, Biancone; Rodrigues, Ripart, Touzghar

Angers: Bernardoni; Manceau, Traore, Thomas; Ebosse, Mangani, Mendy, Fulgini, Doumbia; Cho, Bahoken

Troyes vs Angers form guide

Angers are coming into this game with just one defeat in seven league games.

Meanwhile, Troyes are winless in the league and they have lost four of their seven league games. They have lost four of their last six games against Angers as well.

Troyes vs Angers betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Troyes vs Angers from bet365:

Match-winner:

Troyes – 13/8

Draw – 11/5

Angers – 7/4

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 27/20

Under – 5/7

Troyes vs Angers prediction

Despite their recent run of form, Angers are the better team here and they should be able to grind out a win. This is a golden opportunity for them to get back to winning ways.

Troyes have conceded 11 goals in the league so far and they will struggle to contain the away attack.

Angers have picked up four wins in their last six meetings with Troyes and they will look to add to that record here.

Prediction: Angers to win.

