Troy Deeney trolls Manchester City after leading Watford to F.A Cup final

Manchester City will face Watford in the F.A Cup final after the Hornets secured a 3-2 at the expense of Wolverhampton Wanderers in Sunday’s semifinals.
The Vicarage Road outfit were trailing 2-0 with 11 minutes to go, but Gerard Deulofeu pulled one back before Troy Deeney got the equalizer from the spot at the death.
Deulofeu completed the comeback, grabbing the winner in the 104th minute to send Watford through to the finals, and Deeney couldn’t help but troll City due to the boisterous atmosphere created by both teams’ set of fans at Wembley.
“This team has something special. It’s hard work and desire. We kept going,” the 30-year-old told BT Sport (as reported by The Sun)
“The little man (Deulofeu), he added magic. It was a cracking atmosphere, much better than yesterday.”
City handed Brighton and Hove Albion a narrow 1-0 defeat courtesy of a fourth-minute strike from Gabriel Jesus on Saturday, but there wasn’t enough energy in the Wembley atmosphere as the Noisy Neighbours couldn’t sell all their allocated tickets.
Pep Guardiola’s side could only sell 25,000 out of the 35,000 allocated tickets, but they will definitely sell out for the finals as the fans look to celebrate a second domestic silverware this season.
Watford will be playing in the FA Cup final for the first time since 1984, and they have an herculean task ahead as they look to shock City when they both return to Wembley for the showdown.