Trippier says Lloris is “one of the best in the world”

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kieran Trippier says Hugo Lloris is “one of the best in the world”, after the French goalkeeper starred in Saturday’s 1-0 win away to West Ham United, reports talkSPORT. Erik Lamela’s goal was the difference between the two sides, but Lloris’ heroics ensured Tottenham came away with a clean sheet.
He made a number of stops to deny United forward Marko Arnautovic and was singled out by Trippier for his performance. The England international said: “Hugo is, for me, one of the best in the world. You see him year after year the amount he saves us and the amount of points he saves us. Today was no different, I thought he was outstanding and (made) crucial saves.”
Signed from Olympique Lyonnais in August 2012, Lloris has become one of the best goalkeepers in Europe in the last six years. The 31-year-old has gone on to make 259 appearances in all competitions for Spurs, keeping 92 clean sheets and was at his best on the weekend.
He’s made four Premier League appearances this season, conceding two and keeping two clean sheets, with a thigh injury having kept him out in September. Lloris looks back to his best, however, and was a key component of Tottenham’s win at the London Stadium.
The French international, who has represented his country on 105 occasions, was convicted of drink-driving earlier this season but has bounced back with the support of manager Mauricio Pochettino and his teammates.