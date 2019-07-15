Trezeguet wants Aston Villa move, informs his club

Aston Villa are looking to sign the Egyptian winger Mahmoud Trezeguet this summer.
According to a report from Dirilis Postasi (translated by Sportwitness), the newly-promoted Premier League side have made an offer of around €10m for the winger.
The report adds that Trezeguet is keen on the move and he has already informed Kasimpasa of his decision.
Apparently, he said to the Turkish club: “Allow me to leave. There are important clubs that want me. I’ve completed my mission here. I want to go now.”
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks now.
Trezeguet had an impressive international tournament with Egypt this summer and he has shown that he has the talent to make it in English football.
Aston Villa could use his flair and technique in their attack and he could prove to be a good addition. Also, he managed to score 9 goals for Kasimpasa last season and Smith could use those goals from the wide areas.
For the reported price, it could prove to be a bargain for Aston Villa.
It will be interesting to see if Kasimpasa accept Aston Villa’s offer now. The Turkish side are thought to be holding out for a fee of around €15m.