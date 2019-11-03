Trezeguet reacts to Aston Villa defeat vs Liverpool on Twitter

Aston Villa suffered back to back Premier League defeats after they were beaten by Liverpool.
The Villans, who lost 3-0 against Manchester City in their previous Premier League game, suffered a heart-breaking 2-1 defeat against Liverpool on Saturday at Villa Park.
The home side took the lead in the first half through summer-signing Trezeguet who scored his first goal for the club.
The 25-year-old attacker took to social networking site Twitter after the game to express his reaction. He said that it was not the result they wanted.
Not the result we wanted , keep improving 🦁🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/zWaEweods0
— Trezeguet (@Trezeguet) November 2, 2019
At one point it looked like Liverpool’s 10-month long unbeaten league record will come to an end, but the Reds dug deep and showed Champions quality to snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat.
The Reds found the equaliser in the 87th minute through Andy Robertson who scored from a delicious cross from Sadio Mane.
The Liverpool winger then scored the winning goal when he glanced a header from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner past Tom Heaton in the dying seconds of the match.
Liverpool maintain their six-point gap with Manchester City who also came from behind to win 2-1 against Southampton at the Etihad today.
The defeat leaves Villa in the 16th place, three points above the relegation zone.