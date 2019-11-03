Blog Competitions English Premier League Trezeguet reacts to Aston Villa defeat vs Liverpool on Twitter

Trezeguet reacts to Aston Villa defeat vs Liverpool on Twitter

3 November, 2019 Aston Villa, English Premier League, Liverpool

Aston Villa suffered back to back Premier League defeats after they were beaten by Liverpool.

The Villans, who lost 3-0 against Manchester City in their previous Premier League game, suffered a heart-breaking 2-1 defeat against Liverpool on Saturday at Villa Park.

The home side took the lead in the first half through summer-signing Trezeguet who scored his first goal for the club.

The 25-year-old attacker took to social networking site Twitter after the game to express his reaction. He said that it was not the result they wanted.

At one point it looked like Liverpool’s 10-month long unbeaten league record will come to an end, but the Reds dug deep and showed Champions quality to snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat.

The Reds found the equaliser in the 87th minute through Andy Robertson who scored from a delicious cross from Sadio Mane.

The Liverpool winger then scored the winning goal when he glanced a header from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner past Tom Heaton in the dying seconds of the match.

Liverpool maintain their six-point gap with Manchester City who also came from behind to win 2-1 against Southampton at the Etihad today.

The defeat leaves Villa in the 16th place, three points above the relegation zone.

