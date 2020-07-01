Trevor Sinclair urges Joe Hart to join Celtic

Trevor Sinclair has urged Joe Hart on Twitter to join Celtic in the summer transfer window.

Hart is a free agent at the moment, having parted company with Burnley in the Premier League at the end of last month.





According to The Daily Record, Celtic are interested in signing the former Manchester City goalkeeper on a free transfer this summer.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon wanted to sign Fraser Forster for the 2020-21 campaign, but the Southampton goalkeeper has decided to fight for his place at St. Mary’s Stadium and will not make another loan move to Celtic Park, according to The Scottish Sun.

With Craig Gordon having already left the Hoops this summer, the Glasgow giants will need to find a goalkeeper before the start of next season, and Hart is reportedly an option.

Former West Ham United and Manchester City winger Sinclair is a Celtic fan, and he has urged Hart on Twitter to make the move to the Glasgow giants this summer.

C’mon Joe, get your backside up north to paradise 🍀 — Trevor Sinclair (@trevor8sinclair) July 1, 2020

Joe Hart to Celtic?

Hart is 33 years of age and did not play for Burnley in the Premier League at all this season.

However, the Englishman is a very good goalkeeper with a wealth of experience, and a one-year deal would not be a bad idea for the player or for Celtic.