Trevor Sinclair sends message to Eberechi Eze after QPR exit

Trevor Sinclair has taken to Twitter to send a message to Eberechi Eze following his move from Queens Park Rangers to Crystal Palace.

Eze has joined Premier League club Palace from Championship side QPR in the summer transfer window.





According to BBC Sport, the Eagles have paid Rangers £19.5 million in transfer fees and have signed the 22-year-old attacking midfielder on a five-year contract.

Former QPR winger Sinclair has sent a message to Eze on Twitter, and so has Rangers chairman Amit Bhatia.

Congrats on your move to Palace and best of luck in the PL @EbereEze10 — Trevor Sinclair (@trevor8sinclair) August 28, 2020

A bitter sweet moment for us all at @QPR to see you leave. We are sad to see you go but wish you the very best for your future @EbereEze10 – a class act both on and off the field, thank you for everything – you will be missed but we wish you the very, very best always. 💙💙 https://t.co/8xAtDAeCEn — Amit Bhatia (@Amit_Bhatia99) August 28, 2020

Good signing for Crystal Palace?

Eze progressed well at QPR and was one of the best attacking players in the Championship over the past two seasons.

The 22-year-old scores goals, creates chances, and makes life tough for the opposition defenders.

Palace need to lower the age of their squad and need fresh legs in attack, and Eze would help in that.

According to WhoScored, Eze scored 14 goals and provided eight assists in 46 Championship for QPR last season, while during the 2018-19 campaign, the 22-year-old attacking midfielder scored four goals and provided three assists in 38 league games for Rangers.

Palace will be aiming to finish in the top 10 of the Premier League table next season.