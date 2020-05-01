Trent Alexander-Arnold would be happy to see Jadon Sancho at Liverpool

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer.
He has been linked with Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool over the last few weeks.
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has now claimed that he would be happy to see the winger at Anfield next season.
He said: “If he came to us he’d make our team better, so I’d be more than happy for him to come because I’ve played with him for England and he’s a special, special, special, special, SPECIAL talent!”.
👀| Trent on Sancho: ‘If he came to us he’d make our team better, so I’d be more than happy for him to come because I’ve played with him for England and he’s a special, special, special, special, SPECIAL talent!’pic.twitter.com/mwwAqIPp9j
— The Kopite (@TheKopiteOFF) April 30, 2020
Sancho is one of the best young players in the world right now and he would be a terrific addition to most teams around the world. However, he is likely to cost a lot.
it will be interesting to see if Liverpool are willing to spend that kind of money on him.
Alexander-Arnold has played alongside Sancho for England and he could play a key role in convincing the wide-man to join the Reds. He is not the only one who wants the winger to join his club.
Previously, Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi made a similar claim as well.
It will be interesting to see where Sancho ends up eventually. He will want to join a club where he can win the top honours and Liverpool are undoubtedly the best team in England right now.
Also, someone like Klopp could take his game onto another level with his coaching.
The 20-year-old has 17 goals and 17 assists so far this season.