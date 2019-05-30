Trent Alexander-Arnold says Georginio Wijnaldum has helped a lot of the new signings to settle in

Liverpool are 90 minutes away from being crowned European Champions for the season, and securing the trophy at the expense of Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday will make up for the disappointment of narrowly losing the Premier League title to Manchester City.
Manager Jurgen Klopp’s squad remains one of the best on the continent, and the quality of its depth was highlighted during the 4-0 semi-final win over Barcelona at Anfield.
Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino were both out injured, while Andrew Robertson was withdrawn after half-time.
Nevertheless, the likes of Georginio Wijnaldum and Divock Origi stepped up, while Brazilian midfielder Fabinho ran the show in the middle of the park.
The 25-year-old struggled during the first-half of the season after arriving from AS Monaco last summer, but has since established himself as a key player for Liverpool.
Adapting to a new league and dressing room takes time for new players, and Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed that Wijnaldum helps a lot of the new signings to settle in.
“Gini is the joker in the dressing room. He’s someone who is loud but not too loud,” the right-back told ECHO.
“He’s always really focused on the training pitch but off it he’s laid-back, relaxed and likes to joke around. He speaks with everyone in the team.
“Whoever walks into the changies, Gini will always be there to have banter with them and to make life easier for them. I’d say he’s someone who has helped a lot of the new signings to settle in.”
The Dutch has been an important player since moving to Anfield from Newcastle United in the summer of 2016, and his influence in the dressing room will continue to help incoming players adapt quickly to their new surrounding.