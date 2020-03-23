Trent Alexander-Arnold: I’m not where I need to be

Trent Alexander-Arnold is arguably one of the best right-backs in the country.
The young defender has progressed immensely under Jurgen Klopp, and he is re-defining the right-back role, with popular pundits like Jamie Carragher and Gary Lineker drooling over his talent on a regular basis this season.
The 21-year-old defender is an adventurous young right-back who is an exceptional passer of the ball. The way he keeps on delivering diagonal passes to tear the opposition defence apart is simply amazing at times.
Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has compared his passing skills with that of Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne, while Gary Lineker has said that the youngster could become “one of this country’s greatest ever players.”
The 9-times capped England international, however, is not getting carried away. The youngster doesn’t feel like he is a good footballer and has the humility to accept that he hasn’t reached his full potential at all. He has admitted that he still needs to improve a lot.
“I don’t think I ever knew that I’d be a really good footballer. I wouldn’t think now that I’m a really good footballer,” said Alexander-Arnold to GQ magazine.
“I’d say I haven’t reached full potential at all. I’m not where I need to be and where I can be. So there’s no point putting a label on it, in my mind. I still have a lot of improvement to do.
“Growing up, there were always indications of it, but, for me, it was just about playing every game. I wanted to win every game. It was never me thinking, “I’m put on the planet and I have to be a footballer,” it was more just every day going to train and wanting to win and wanting to be as competitive as possible.”
Liverpool fans love him very much. He is a local lad and has been playing at a high level. He is down to earth, and has been getting rave reviews from pundits and other players. But importantly, he is so humble and the Reds fans will love the fact that he is not getting carried away with his success and the accolades he is getting.