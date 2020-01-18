[Video]: Bruno Fernandes produces stunning 60-yard pass

Bruno Fernandes has produced a stunning 60-yard pass in the Lisbon derby on Friday night.
The 25-year-old may have played his last game for Sporting who lost 2-0 against Benfica in their derby, with Rafa scoring twice late on for the visitors.
However, the highly-rated Portuguese midfielder produced an outrageous 60-yard pass to former Liverpool winger Rafael Camacho that has left the Internet and certainly the Manchester United fans in absolute awe. Check the video below (h/t The Peoples Person).
What a pass this is from Bruno Fernandes tonight. 60 yard through-ball with perfect precision #mufc pic.twitter.com/hBrcI06Krv
— The Peoples Person (@PeoplesPerson_) January 17, 2020
According to reports from The Mirror, the Red Devils have agreed personal terms with the Portuguese midfielder already.
Fernandes has been offered a five-year deal, with the option for an extra year, worth around £150,000-a-week. United are hopeful of completing his transfer at the earliest, with the two clubs still haggling over the transfer fee which is thought to be in the region of £55 million.