Blog Competitions English Premier League Football Money League: Top 20 Richest Clubs In The World

16 January, 2020 English Premier League, Liverpool, Manchester United

Barcelona have beaten Real Madrid to secure the top spot in 2020 Deloitte Football Money League, while Premier League giants Manchester United find themselves just behind the La Liga duo.

Real Madrid topped the 2019 Money League, but rivals Barcelona have beaten them and has become the first club to exceed €800 million (£687.3 million) in revenue.

European champions Liverpool find themselves in 7th, just behind 2018-19 Premier League champions Manchester City. Tottenham Hotspur and London rivals Chelsea have made it to the top 10 richest clubs in the world.

In fact, eight of the top 20 are Premier League sides. Serie A have four clubs in the top 20 richest clubs list, while three a piece from La Liga and the Bundesliga and two entrants from Ligue 1. Here’s the top 20 list in full:

Among the big names that have dropped out of the list are AC Milan and Newcastle United. The Rossoneri are 21st but the Magpies are not even in the top 30. Lyon and Napoli have made their way in the top 20.

Barcelona’s lead over Real Madrid has become a record, while the top 20 clubs have enjoyed a combined revenue increase of €1 billion from last year.

Meanwhile, Deloitte’s Dan Jones predicts (h/t The Daily Mail) that Manchester United’s dominance in the Football Money League is in danger, with clubs like Man City and Liverpool looking to overtake them.

“United have been the top English club since we started the Money League, but that could come under a bit of pressure when we do it in 2021.

“That will cover this season when Liverpool are having an tremendous season on the pitch, so we think there’s a possibility of United losing that No. 1 position.”

United’s performance on the pitch have been very poor in 2019-20, and they are likely to see a drop in revenue after they missed out on UEFA Champions League qualification last season.

