Transfers roundup: Manchester United could end Sancho pursuit, Leeds target £25m attacker

With just five-and-a-half weeks before the new Premier League season, the 2020 summer transfer window is heating up with a number of clubs in talks to sign new players.

Manchester City announced their first purchase of the transfer window last night as Ferran Torres officially made the move from Valencia on a five-year deal.





There were no other signings made by the top-flight clubs yesterday, but there continues to remain plenty of speculation. Sportslens will have you covered every day with the trending transfer stories.

Top Transfer Rumours:

Manchester City are set to follow up the signing of Ferran Torres with the recruitment of Nathan Ake. The club have agreed to pay £40m to Bournemouth for his services and the Dutchman is currently undergoing a medical with the club (Sky Sports).

Southampton are set to strengthen their defence after triggering the £10.9m release clause in the contract of Real Valladolid centre-back Mohammed Salisu. No further additions are expected at the heart of their backline unless there is a potential player exit (Sky Sports).

Chelsea are on the hunt for a new left-back and it appears that they are back in contention to sign Ben Chilwell. Leicester City were initially demanding £80m for the England international, but the Blues are now optimistic of signing him for £50m after extensive negotiations (Football Insider).

Manchester United’s pursuit of Jadon Sancho seems to be going nowhere. A potential deal involving instalments has been discussed, but the Red Devils are still adamant that they won’t meet Dortmund’s £108m asking price. They are prepared to walk away from the negotiations in case Dortmund refuse to lower the price tag (The Telegraph).

Fulham sealed their promotion to the Premier League at the first time of asking on Tuesday night. The west London outfit are now prepared to compete with Southampton for the services of Kyle Walker-Peters, who is valued at £12m by Tottenham Hotspur. They missed out on signing him on loan in January. (Standard Sport).

Leeds United are expected to bolster their attack following their long-awaited promotion and they have set their sights on signing Said Benrahma from Championship side Brentford. The Algeria international, valued at £25m, is also on the radar of West Ham United and Aston Villa. (The Daily Mirror).

Deal of the Day:

Manchester City secured the signing of Ferran Torres from Valencia for a £20.87m fee on Tuesday night (BBC Sport). The Spaniard has been recruited as a replacement for Leroy Sane, who made the move to Bayern Munich last month. The 20-year-old can play in both wide attacking positions, but he has mostly featured on the right wing in his short but promising career.

Best of the Rest:

Aston Villa make enquiry for Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard

Leicester City submit £45m offer for Francisco Trincao

Wolves and Crystal Palace keen on Ismaila Sarr

Metz striker Habib Diallo hoping that Tottenham Hotspur move for him this summer

Fulham want Tottenham Hotspur’s Ryan Sessegnon on loan

Angel Gomes signs for French side Lille after Manchester United exit

Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey

AS Roma chairman open to buying Newcastle United

Unai Emery eyes reunion with Matteo Guendouzi at Villarreal

Arsenal’s transfer plans and expectations for the 2020/21 campaign