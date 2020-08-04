Transfers roundup: Man United close to £70m attacker deal, Arsenal to offer contract to Brazilian

The 2020 Premier League summer transfer window has entered its second week and it is evident that few clubs are making progress in terms of recruiting new players for their respective squads.

Manchester City have yet to make any official announcement on the purchase of Ferran Torres, but reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Spaniard has already signed for the club on a five-year deal.





Elsewhere, Manchester United’s pursuit of Jadon Sancho could be reaching its conclusion. The Red Devils are in advanced negotiations with Borussia Dortmund to land the England international.

Top Transfer Rumours:

Manchester United have been in regular contact with Dortmund in recent weeks, but they have been unable to reduce the £105m asking price. Instead, they appear to have agreed to pay an initial £70m fee. The 20-year-old is set to be handed the iconic number 7 jersey, which will be vacant with Alexis Sanchez’s anticipated exit (The Mirror).

Arsenal’s interest in Willian has been widely mentioned in recent months. The Brazilian’s contract with Chelsea expires this month and the Gunners are prepared to offer him a three-year deal at the request of manager Mikel Arteta. Willian has yet to make a decision, but he is said to be impressed with the desire and vision of the Gunners boss (The Athletic).

Diogo Dalot’s time with Manchester United could be coming to an end this summer. The Portuguese joined the Red Devils from Porto with high expectations in 2018, but he has made only 34 appearances over the past two years. The club are prepared to sanction his sale for around £20m (Football Insider).

Wilfried Zaha could be heading through the exit door at Crystal Palace this summer. He was valued at excess of £70m last summer, but the Eagles may be forced to sell him for a cut-price fee of just £30m. Arsenal and Everton were heavily linked with his services last year, but there are not any serious takers this time around (The Sun).

Chelsea are willing to offload as many as 10 players with manager Frank Lampard aiming to make further additions to the squad. Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was recently axed from the starting lineup, is one of those who could be heading for a summer departure. (Sky Sports).

Best of the Rest:

Branislav Ivanovic says that he has received an offer from Everton

Newcastle and Aston Villa offered the chance to sign Jeff Hendrick

Celtic submit bid for Hajduk Split left-back David Colina

West Ham in advanced negotiations to sign Martin Braithwaite

Leeds United keen on Feyenoord centre-back and Everton target Marcos Senesi

Leeds United want to sign Jonathan Silva

DeAndre Yedlin linked with return to Major League Soccer