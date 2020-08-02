Transfers Roundup: Frank Lampard wants Premier League goalkeeper, Juventus eye Man Utd ace in swap deal

A week has nearly passed in the 2020 Premier League transfer window, but there has been limited activity in terms of new arrivals among the top-flight sides.

Since Brighton & Hove Albion’s purchase of Joel Veltman on July 29, there have been no additions made by any of the Premier League clubs.





Manchester City are said to have finalised deals for both Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres (The Guardian), but there has not any official confirmation as of yet.

Let’s look into the top transfer rumours over the past 24 hours.

Top Transfer Rumours:

Watford are facing the prospect of losing one of their key midfielders in Abdoulaye Doucoure following their relegation from the top-flight. Everton have revived their interest in the Frenchman while Arsenal are also prepared to compete for the player’s services (The Mirror).

Chelsea are on the hunt for a new shot-stopper after being left frustrated with the performances on Kepa Arrizabalaga this term. Burnley’s Nick Pope has emerged as Frank Lampard’s preferred choice, but the Blues may need to pay around £50m to sign him (The Star).

Meanwhile, Watford ace Danny Welbeck could be offered a Premier League lifeline by Crystal Palace. The south London outfit are already resigned to losing Wilfried Zaha this summer and want the former Arsenal man to replace him (The Star).

AS Roma are presently reluctant to meet Manchester United’s £18m price tag to sign Chris Smalling permanently. That could benefit Juventus, who are willing to negotiate a swap deal for the centre-back involving Federico Bernardeschi (Calciomercato).

Elsewhere, Chelsea have been fancied to sign Kai Havertz for a while and it appears that they are close to finalising a structured transfer deal with Bayer Leverkusen. The German outfit, however, don’t want any announcement to be made until their Europa League campaign concludes (TEAMtalk).

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Serge Aurier is currently on the radar of AC Milan. The Italian outfit have identified him as a potential transfer target, should they part ways with either Davide Calabria or Andrea Conti this summer (Sky Sports).

Best of the Rest:

Bayern have guaranteed Tottenham Hotspur’s Tanguy Ndombele regular playing minutes

Leeds United want Espanyol striker Raul De Tomas

West Ham make enquiry for Aissa Mandi

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney reacts as Celtic congratulate him on FA Cup win

Everton join the race for Gremio’s Everton Soares

Everton submit bid for Sergio Reguilon

Ciro Immobile matches single season Serie A scoring record