Transfer roundup: Winger undergoes Arsenal medical, Havertz to join Chelsea soon

There has been no transfer activity involving Premier League sides over the past few days, but a couple of deals seem on the cusp of completion.

Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of landing their first summer signing in the form of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton (Sky Sports).





On the other hand, north London rivals Arsenal are also close to making their first summer addition. Willian’s arrival is likely to be announced in the near future.

Let’s have a look at the top transfer stories today.

Top Transfer Stories:

Willian could be announced as an Arsenal player this week. The Brazilian was released from his Chelsea contract following their Champions League campaign. He has recently undergone a medical with the Gunners (Standard Sport).

Chelsea have been hot on the trail of Kai Havertz since the beginning of last month. It appears that the German will make the formal move to the west London side shortly after Bayer Leverkusen’s Europa League campaign concludes (Sky Sports).

Jadon Sancho looks set to remain with Borussia Dortmund. The forward has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United, but Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc stated in today’s presser that he will play for the club next season and the ‘decision is final’ (Dortmund’s Twitter account).

Arsenal are aiming to raise funds to bring in new players and they are willing to listen to offers for Ainsley Maitland-Niles. The Gunners graduate, who can play in the full-back positions or in the midfield, is attracting interest from three unnamed clubs – two from the Premier League and one from Germany (Sky Sports).

Liverpool look set to make their first purchase of the summer transfer window. They have agreed on a fee worth £11.75m for Olympiacos’ Kostas Tsimikas. The Greece international will undergo a medical in the coming days before putting pen-to-paper on a four-year deal (The Guardian).

Brighton & Hove Albion have turned down a second bid of £22m from Leeds United for defender Ben White (Sky Sports). The Seagulls have been unsuccessful in extending the centre-back’s contract beyond June 2022, but they remain determined to keep hold of him next term (The Sun).

